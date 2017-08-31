Bombay HC allows liquor shops to resume business on highways in Maharashtra

Nagpur: In an interim order, the Bombay High Court Thursday allowed liquor shops situated on the highway passing through municipal corporation areas in Maharashtra to resume business.

The Nagpur bench of Justices Bhushan Dharmadhikari and Rohit Deo allowed liquor shops who have renewed their licences for the year 2017-18 to resume their business forthwith.

Vikram Undre, representing petitioners Bramha Restaurant and others, said that during the hearing, the state government asked for adjournment to make its stand clear on the issue after the Supreme Court judgement.

The court has posted the matter for hearing on 5 September for the state's submission and, meanwhile, granted interim relief to licence holders situated within municipal corporation area, he said.

The state government in its submission before the court assured that if the government receives applications for renewal froom licence holders of municipal area for 2017-2018, they will consider the same and scrutinise it within one week. Government pleader Ketki Joshi represented the state.