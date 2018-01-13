ASSOCIATE
Bomb disposal squad defuses IED weighing 5 kgs on Srinagar-Baramulla highway

India PTI Jan 13, 2018 15:00:53 IST

Srinagar: Security forces on Saturday defused an improvised explosive device (IED), weighing approximately five kilogrammes, on Srinagar-Baramulla highway, a police official said.

The IED was found in HMT area of Srinagar on Saturday morning, the official said.

Representational image. AFP

The official said the area was cordoned off and traffic was diverted.

A bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot, which defused the explosive device, the official said.

Militants often trigger IED blasts to target security forces in the region. On 6 January, four policemen were killed
in an IED blast in Sopore township of north Kashmir.


Published Date: Jan 13, 2018 14:57 PM | Updated Date: Jan 13, 2018 15:00 PM

