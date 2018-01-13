Bomb disposal squad defuses IED weighing 5 kgs on Srinagar-Baramulla highway

Srinagar: Security forces on Saturday defused an improvised explosive device (IED), weighing approximately five kilogrammes, on Srinagar-Baramulla highway, a police official said.
The IED was found in HMT area of Srinagar on Saturday morning, the official said.
The official said the area was cordoned off and traffic was diverted.
A bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot, which defused the explosive device, the official said.
Militants often trigger IED blasts to target security forces in the region. On 6 January, four policemen were killed
in an IED blast in Sopore township of north Kashmir.
Published Date: Jan 13, 2018 14:57 PM | Updated Date: Jan 13, 2018 15:00 PM