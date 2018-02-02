Co-Sponsor
Bofors scam: CBI files plea in SC challenging Delhi HC's 2005 order, revokes charges against accused

India PTI Feb 02, 2018 17:10:35 IST

New Delhi: The CBI on Friday filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging a 2005 order of the Delhi High Court quashing all charges against the accused persons in the politically-sensitive Rs 64 crore Bofors pay-off case.

File image of a Bofors gun. AFP

The agency filed the appeal against the 31 May, 2005 decision of the high court by which all the accused persons including Europe-based industrialists Hinduja brothers were discharged from the case.

The filing of the appeal assumes significance as recently Attorney General KK Venugopal had advised against going for the petition after 12 years of delay.

However, sources said that the law officers after consultation were in favour of the appeal as the CBI placed some important documents and evidence to challenge the high court order.


