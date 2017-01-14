Boat with over 40 on board capsizes in Bihar, 19 feared dead, many missing

Patna: At least 19 people were feared dead, while several others are still missing, after a boat carrying over 40 people capsized in the Ganga river near Patna on Saturday evening.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has ordered a probe into the incident.

Later in the day, the ANI news service said compensation has been fixed at Rs 4 lakh to kin of deceased

A boat carrying 40 people capsizes in river Ganga in Patna (Bihar). Rescue operations underway. pic.twitter.com/HfyKQ6jiUm — ANI (@ANI_news) January 14, 2017

Patna boat capsize incident: Death toll rises to 19, Rs 4 lakh compensation each to be given to the kin of the deceased persons. pic.twitter.com/aWbQaEnojA — ANI (@ANI_news) January 14, 2017

Of the over 40 persons who were in the boat that capsized, 25 swam to safety, it was initially reported. Eight others were either missing or recuperating at the city's Patna Medical College and Hospital, while one woman was confirmed dead. However, later reports said that the death toll has risen. According to eyewitnesses, the boat was returning from a kite flying festival organised by the state government's tourism department on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on Saturday. With over 40 people on board, the boat was overcrowded, and that may have been a possible reason for its capsizing. The incident took place around 6 pm when it turned dark. A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), which had been in place at the river for rescue operations, was in readiness and swung into action immediately. It pulled out six of eight people. Patna district magistrate Sanjay Agarwal and district police officials are camping at the site. BJP leader Prem Kumar visited the site later in the day and blamed the state government for the mishap, saying the facilities provided at the spot aren't enough.

There were no proper arrangements, state Govt is responsible for this, serious lapse: Prem Kumar, BJP leader on Patna Boat capsize incident pic.twitter.com/i2cgV4rcKe — ANI (@ANI_news) January 14, 2017

