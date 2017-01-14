You are here:
Boat with over 40 on board capsizes in Bihar, 19 feared dead, many missing

FP Staff Jan, 14 2017 21:47:13 IST
Patna: At least 19 people were feared dead, while several others are still missing, after a boat carrying over 40 people capsized in the Ganga river near Patna on Saturday evening.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has ordered a probe into the incident.

Later in the day, the ANI news service said compensation has been fixed at Rs 4 lakh to kin of deceased

Of the over 40 persons who were in the boat that capsized, 25 swam to safety, it was initially reported. Eight others were either missing or recuperating at the city's Patna Medical College and Hospital, while one woman was confirmed dead. However, later reports said that the death toll has risen. According to eyewitnesses, the boat was returning from a kite flying festival organised by the state government's tourism department on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on Saturday. With over 40 people on board, the boat was overcrowded, and that may have been a possible reason for its capsizing. The incident took place around 6 pm when it turned dark. A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), which had been in place at the river for rescue operations, was in readiness and swung into action immediately. It pulled out six of eight people. Patna district magistrate Sanjay Agarwal and district police officials are camping at the site. BJP leader Prem Kumar visited the site later in the day and blamed the state government for the mishap, saying the facilities provided at the spot aren't enough.

With inputs from IANS

