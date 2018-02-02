The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will present its Budget for the year 2018-19 on Friday, a day after finance minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union budget.

The BMC is unlikely to throw any surprises, civic sources told The Times of India.

Citizens are hoping that the BMC allocates funds wisely and utilises them completely, especially for roads department.

A senior civic official from roads department on Wednesday told The Free Press Journal that in this fiscal year, the civic body’s road budget is likely to be increased by Rs 100 crore.

The roads department budget for year 2017-18 was Rs 1,078 crore and prior year 2016-17 was Rs 2,886 crore, added The Free Press Journal.

According to Hindustan Times, this year’s budget is expected to focus on civic amenities and administrative reforms.

“The corporation earns a lot from property tax and electricity tariffs. It also gets state funds. So, it should be able to afford all the amenities it promises,” Hansel D’souza of Juhu Citizens’ Welfare Group was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

The total size of the 2017-18 Budget was Rs. 25, 141 crore, significantly lesser compared to previous year's financial budget, which was Rs. 37,052 crore.

Last year the BMC for the first time in its history, had reduced annual budget estimates by nearly a third, The Indian Express had reported.