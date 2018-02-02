The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will present its Budget for the year 2018-19 on Friday, a day after finance minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union budget.
The BMC is unlikely to throw any surprises, civic sources told The Times of India.
Citizens are hoping that the BMC allocates funds wisely and utilises them completely, especially for roads department.
A senior civic official from roads department on Wednesday told The Free Press Journal that in this fiscal year, the civic body’s road budget is likely to be increased by Rs 100 crore.
The roads department budget for year 2017-18 was Rs 1,078 crore and prior year 2016-17 was Rs 2,886 crore, added The Free Press Journal.
According to Hindustan Times, this year’s budget is expected to focus on civic amenities and administrative reforms.
“The corporation earns a lot from property tax and electricity tariffs. It also gets state funds. So, it should be able to afford all the amenities it promises,” Hansel D’souza of Juhu Citizens’ Welfare Group was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.
The total size of the 2017-18 Budget was Rs. 25, 141 crore, significantly lesser compared to previous year's financial budget, which was Rs. 37,052 crore.
Last year the BMC for the first time in its history, had reduced annual budget estimates by nearly a third, The Indian Express had reported.
Published Date: Feb 02, 2018 15:09 PM | Updated Date: Feb 02, 2018 15:17 PM
15:17 (IST)
BMC to set up sanitary napkin vending machines in schools
The Mumbai civic body proposes to install 381 sanitary napkin vending machines in schools, BMC chief Ajoy Mehta announced.
15:13 (IST)
BMC to set up e-libraries on experimental basis.
The BMC has proposed Rs 1 crore for setting up e-libraries, which will be started on an experimental basis.
15:06 (IST)
Rs 180 crore allocated for fire safety.
The BMC has allocated a sum of Rs 180 crore for fire safety. This comes a month after the fire at the Kamala Mills compound in Lower Parel.
15:01 (IST)
Rs 61 crore for improving hospitals
The BMC has announced a sum of 61 crore for providing medicines and equipment in civic-run hospitals in the suburbs. Civic chief Ajoy Mehta said that the objective of this is to reduce the burden on major hospitals.
14:55 (IST)
Education sees greater outlay
The BMC has allocated an amount of Rs 2569.35 crore for education in 2017-18. This is an increase of Rs 257 crore from the previous financial year.
14:51 (IST)
Rs 28 crore for LED lights
The Mumbai civic body has announced a provision of Rs 28 crore for installing LED lights across the city.
14:44 (IST)
Rs 1,500 crore for coastal road
The coastal road project, which is expected to significantly ease travel from south Mumbai to the northern suburbs, has been allocated a sum of Rs 1,500 crore in 2017-18.
14:40 (IST)
BEST suffered losses of Rs 1043 crore in 2017-18
The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport ran losses of Rs 1043 crore, Ajoy Mehta announced.
14:34 (IST)
Rs 8,401 crore GST reimbursement from Centre, states
The BMC is to receive aid as GST reimbursement from the Centre and state to the tune of Rs 8,401 crore.
14:29 (IST)
No tax increase announced
Ajoy Mehta has not announced any tax increase in this year's budget.
14:26 (IST)
1.18 percent lower revenue expenses than last year
The revenue expenses for 2017-18 were Rs 15,866 crore. This figure was 1.18 percent lower than financial year 2016-17
14:17 (IST)
First budget after GST rollout
This is the first budget of India's richest civic body after the rollout of the Goods and Services Tax. This is crucial as octroi, which was abolished after GST came into force, was a major source of income for civic bodies.
14:15 (IST)
8.42 percent increase in budget
The BMC has presented a budget of Rs 27,258 crore this year. This amounts to an increase of 8.42 percent from the previous financial year.
14:11 (IST)
BMC chief begins presentation of Budget
BMC chief Ajoy Mehta has begun the presentation of the civic body's budget for 2018-19.