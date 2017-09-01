You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Blue Whale challenge: Odisha Police to review number of victims in state, expresses concern over game

IndiaPTISep, 01 2017 17:55:05 IST

Bhubaneswar: The menace of the online game Blue Whale remains a major concern for Odisha Police even as it reviews how many children in the state had fallen prey so far, a top official said on Friday.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

"The headquarters have already issued an alert to all police stations on the Blue Whale game. It is a major concern for the police. We will soon review how many kids in the state have become victims of the deadly game," the newly-appointed director-general of police RP Sharma said.

Blue Whale is a controversial internet game played on smart phones, in which a series of tasks, mostly brutal, are given to players for a period of 50 days.

The player is asked to share photos after finishing the different levels of the game. Some of the recent deaths of children in the age group 12-19 years have been linked to the game.

A 1986-batch IPS officer, Sharma assumed office of the DGP on Thursday.


Published Date: Sep 01, 2017 05:55 pm | Updated Date: Sep 01, 2017 05:55 pm


Also See







Shubh Mangal Saavdhan: Watch Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar in a candid conversation



Top Stories



Cricket Scores