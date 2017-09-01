Blue Whale challenge: Odisha Police to review number of victims in state, expresses concern over game

Bhubaneswar: The menace of the online game Blue Whale remains a major concern for Odisha Police even as it reviews how many children in the state had fallen prey so far, a top official said on Friday.

"The headquarters have already issued an alert to all police stations on the Blue Whale game. It is a major concern for the police. We will soon review how many kids in the state have become victims of the deadly game," the newly-appointed director-general of police RP Sharma said.

Blue Whale is a controversial internet game played on smart phones, in which a series of tasks, mostly brutal, are given to players for a period of 50 days.

The player is asked to share photos after finishing the different levels of the game. Some of the recent deaths of children in the age group 12-19 years have been linked to the game.

A 1986-batch IPS officer, Sharma assumed office of the DGP on Thursday.