Blue Whale Challenge: Madras HC to take suo motu cognisance against the deadly game on 4 September

Madurai: The Madras High Court on Thursday said it will take action against "deadly" online games like 'Blue Whale Challenge' which claimed one life in Madurai district.

Justices KK Sasidharan and GR Swaminathan of the Madurai bench stated this when Krishnamurthy, an advocate, made an appeal to the court to direct the Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry to ban such games and also sought permission to file a petition.

The judges said, "We will take up the case suo motu" and added that hearing would be on 4 September.

It may be recalled that Vignesh, a private college student, allegedly committed suicide on 30 August after playing the online game.

Vignesh had reportedly told his friends that he was "crazy" about the game and also told his parents that he was getting isolated due to his addiction for it.

The game appears to goad vulnerable teens into killing themselves. It forces them to perform several dangerous activities, finally leading them to commit suicide. The game has claimed many lives worldwide.