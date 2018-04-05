A Jodhpur court will on Thursday pronounce its verdict in the 1998 black buck poaching case, in which Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam are accused.
The accused landed in Jodhpur on Wednesday ahead of the court hearing.
The movie stars were accused of poaching black bucks in Kankani village near Jodhpur on 1-2 October, 1998, during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain movie.
They were accused of killing two black bucks, hunting of which is prohibited under the Wildlife Protection Act.
The final arguments in the case were completed in a Jodhpur rural court on 28 March. Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri had reserved the judgment for 5 April thereafter.
Meanwhile, a video clipping of Saif getting annoyed over media questions and threatening his driver by saying "Sheehsa upar karo aur reverse kar lo, varna padegi ek" (close windowpane, put car in reverse or else you will get slapped) has since gone viral on social media.
It was learnt that a fan also misbehaved with Tabu while she was coming out of the airport at Jodhpur on Wednesday morning.
Salman Khan could face up to six years in prison
Actor Salman Khan and the other accused are charged under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act. The maximum punishment under Section 51 is up to six years in prison.
What the Salman Khan's defence says:
Refuting the prosecution's allegations, Salman Khan's counsel HM Saraswat said there were several loopholes in the prosecutor's story and that it had failed to prove its case beyond any doubt.
“Prosecution has failed to prove the allegations. It engaged in tampering and fabricating evidence and documents as well as roping in fake witnesses to prove its case," he said.
"It even failed to prove that the black bucks were killed by gunshots. Hence, such an investigation cannot be trusted," Saraswat said.
Salman Khan, others accused charged under Wildlife (Protection) Act
Salman Khan is facing charges under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and the other actors have been charged under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act read with Section 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code.
Four 300 crore movies riding on Salman Khan
Salman is currently shooting for Race 3. According to CNN-News18, he has four 300 crore movies riding on him. The Bollywood star will also be hosting the TV show Das ka Dum. Khan also endorses 10 brands. If he is convicted, he could face up to six years in prison, which could affect his ongoing and future projects.
Black buck: Endangered species protected under Schedule 1 of Indian Wildlife Act
The black buck is an endangered antelope species native to the Indian subcontinent. It has been listed as "near threatened" by IUCN. The species is protected under Schedule 1 of the Indian Wildlife Act.
What the prosecutors say about the case:
“All of them were in a Gypsy car that night, with Salman Khan in the driver's seat. He, on spotting a herd of black bucks, shot at and killed two of them,” Public Prosecutor Bhawani Singh Bhati had said. “But on being spotted and chased, they fled from the spot leaving the dead animals there," he said, adding that there was adequate evidence against them.
RECAP: Salman Khan earlier sentenced to one year for hunting the endangered species in February 2006
Bollywood actor Salman Khan was earlier sentenced to one year in jail for hunting the black buck in February 2006. However, the sentence was stayed after a high court appeal. Khan was then sentenced to a five-year jail term and remanded to Jodhpur jail in April 2006, according to News18. He was granted bail three days later.
In July 2012, the Rajasthan High Court finalised the charges against the accused in the black buck case poaching case. The apex court challenged that the high court verdict. Khan's name was finally cleared by the Rajasthan High Court in both the cases.
Salman Khan accused of killing two black bucks
Salman Khan was accused of killing two black bucks in Bhagoda ki Dhani in Kankani village near Jodhpur on the intervening night of 1-2 October, 1998, during the shooting of the film Hum Saath Saath Hain.
All actors, including Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu Sonali Bendre and Neelam, will be present in the court for the pronouncement of the verdict. They arrived in Jodhpur on Wednesday.