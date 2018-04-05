Saif Ali Khan loses temper over media questions in Jodhpur

While the media attention around the 1998 black buck poaching case has largely focused around actor Salman Khan, the other actors accused in the case too have been bombarded with questions and attention they would rather avoid.

One of these instances put actor Saif Ali Khan in a spot as he got annoyed over media questions and snapped at his driver. In the video clip that has gone viral on social media, a bearded Khan is heard telling his driver, "Sheehsa upar karo aur reverse kar lo varna padegi ek (put the window up and reverse the car or else you will get slapped)".