BJP's West Bengal vice-president Jayprakash Majumdar held for taking money from SSC candidates

Kolkata: BJP's West Bengal unit vice-president Jayprakash Majumdar was arrested on Saturday for allegedly taking money from school service commission candidates on the pretext of getting them jobs, police said.

"He has been arrested because he took money from some of the SSC candidates and promised them to help get jobs. He will be produced in court on Sunday," the deputy commissioner, detective department of Bidhannagar commissionerate, Santosh Pandey, said.

The arrest came after seven hours of intense grilling at the Bidhannagar North police station following a complaint by a candidate Arup Ratan Roy.

Majumdar, also the spokesperson of the state unit of the BJP, has been booked under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 506 (threat to cause death or grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code.

WB BJP VP Jay P Majumdar, accused of taking Rs 7.2 lakh from examinees of teachers eligibility test (TET) for primary sections, arrested. pic.twitter.com/2fvXI0mFIu — ANI (@ANI_news) January 14, 2017

According to the complainant, Majumdar met them during a protest demonstration by the SSC candidates and promised to help them get jobs in return of money. "Jayprakash Majumdar met us during a hunger strike we had organised near the School Service Commission office demanding jobs. He said give me around Rs 8-10 lakh and I will help you to get the job. Later, we handed over Rs 7.20 lakh to him in two tranches. But when we met him after three months, he completely denied taking any money from us," Roy said. "When we asked him to return our money, he threatened us by brandishing a revolver and forced us to leave his office," he said. However, in a series of tweets later in the day, Majumdar claimed his innocence, and said it's a "false case" against him.

Since 11 AM to 8 PM I was interrogated for 1 .30 hr by Police of B'nagar PS. Rest of d time they wr waiting for direction fm TOP. — Jay Prakash Majumdar (@jay_majumdar) January 14, 2017

The false complaint was lodged in July, 2016. Now that was raked up - without any substance or evidence. Law will rule. — Jay Prakash Majumdar (@jay_majumdar) January 14, 2017