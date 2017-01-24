BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya uses Raees and Kaabil to hit out at Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Crowds will turn out even if Dawood Ibrahim comes in public, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said on Tuesday, targeting Shah Rukh Khan over the death of a man during heavy rush at the actor's promotion of his film 'Raees' for which he travelled by train.

Vijayvargiya also took to twitter to praise Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hit out at Rahul Gandhi using the titles of two upcoming Bollywood films, saying our country's 'Kaabil' is better than the 'Raees' of other country, apparently referring to the Congress vice president's foreign roots.

"There is a new tradition of promoting films. The promoters should at least take care of public convenience. If they promote films in railways, the common people will suffer. Even if Dawood appears in public, crowd will come out. So we cannot gauge the popularity (of people), at least, on the basis of crowd," Vijayvargiya, also a Madhya Pradesh Minister, said.

He said public convenience should be kept in mind and films should be promoted without causing trouble to people.

Later, he posted a photograph on twitter, saying "The 'Raees' who is not of his country, he is of no use. One should stand with a 'Kaabil' (worthy) patriot. It is now the turn of 'Kaabil' people of the country whose rights cannot be taken away by any dishonest 'Raees' (wealthy)".

In another tweet, which was accompanied by a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi, with his torn 'kurta', he said,"If someone is 'Kaabil', a tea seller can also become a Prime Minister, otherwise a 'Raees', who has been born with a silver spoon in his mouth, also wears a torn kurta."

When asked about his earlier tweet supporting Kaabil, which stars Hritik Roshan, Vijayvargiya said, "Those for whom the message was meant have undersood".

Tragedy struck Shah Rukh Khan's promotion campaign for his upcoming film 'Raees' when a man died of cardiac arrest during a massive rush to have a glimpse of the superstar at Vadodara railway station in Gujarat. Two policemen were also injured in the crush.