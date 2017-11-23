You are here:
BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma draws flak from Twitterati after his 'cancer is divine justice' remark

IndiaFP StaffNov, 23 2017 17:16:21 IST

Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday found himself at the receiving of social media censure after his 'cancer is divine justice' remark.

Sarma had said on Tuesday that some people suffer from life-threatening diseases such as cancer because of sins committed in the past. He called this "divine justice".

Following the controversy, Congress leader P Chidambaram and Sarma took jibes at each other on Twitter. Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal, and party spokersperson Randeep Surjewala, too, joined in.

 


As the war of words between the politicians escalated, many Twitter users weighed in on the issue. Although many who criticised Sarma's insensitivity towards those affected by the deadly disease, some hit back at his critics.   


 


Published Date: Nov 23, 2017 05:16 pm | Updated Date: Nov 23, 2017 05:16 pm


