BJP worker shot dead over financial dispute in Agra; villagers lynch attacker, burn police vehicle

Agra: A BJP worker was shot dead by two brothers over a financial dispute in Mehra Naharganj village of Fatehabad area in Agra, police said on Tuesday. The attackers were travelling in the same car with BJP worker Nathuram Verma on Monday night. The trio was returning from the village when the brothers Samar and Sudhir Singh fired several rounds at him, killing him on the spot, they said.

Agitated by the attack, local people caught the brothers and lynched Sudhir, whereas Samar managed to flee.

Police officers, who reached the spot to control the situation, were also assaulted and pelted stones by the enraged villagers and a police vehicle was set ablaze.

Superintendent of police Dinesh Chandra and district magistrate Gaurav Dayal rushed to the spot and sought additional force from various police stations to bring the situation under control.

Chandra said police teams have been formed to identify the persons who assaulted the policemen. Police officers have been deployed in the village to thwart any untoward incident.

He said a hunt is on for Samar and investigation is underway.

Police sources said the motive behind the killing is stated to be a dispute over benami assets worth several crore rupees belonging to Baba Munshidas, who was found murdered on 26 May.