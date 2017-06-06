BJP welcomes Bachu Marak's resignation, he was working against the party, says Meghalaya party in-charge Nalin Kohli

You are here:
IndiaIANSJun, 06 2017 14:29:30 IST

Shillong: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday welcomed the resignation of two of its leaders in Meghalaya who quit over the new cattle trade and slaughter rules. While Bachu Marak resigned on Monday, Bernard Marak quit last week.

Representational Image. PTI

"These persons were actively working to sabotage the prospects of our candidates for the state elections next year. They were aspirants themselves and the party did not see them as winning candidates," said Nalin Kohli, the BJP general secretary and in-charge of Meghalaya.

"We welcome it since disciplinary action against him (Bachu Marak) was in process," he added in a Whatsapp message.

Bachu Marak, the district president of the BJP in North Garo Hills, quit alleging that party leaders were "attempting to impose its non-secular ideology on the indigenous people in Meghalaya".

Earlier, Bernard Marak, who quit as the district president in West Garo Hills, accused the BJP of "not respecting the tradition and culture of the indigenous people".

Kohli said: "The BJP is gearing up to contest the coming Meghalaya election on a positive agenda of development and exposing the rampant corruption, unfulfilled promises and lack of development under the Congress government of Mukul Sangma".

He added, "the Congress is trying to communalise the agenda with untruth that the BJP wants to impose a beef ban in Meghalaya. Nothing is farther from the truth".


Published Date: Jun 06, 2017 02:28 pm | Updated Date: Jun 06, 2017 02:29 pm

