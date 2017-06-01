BJP to exempt buffalo meat from new law as people close to party are involved in trade: Mamata Banerjee

Tarakeswar: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday renewed her attack on the Narendra Modi government, claiming that the Centre was now "planning to exempt buffaloes" from the ambit of its notification on cattle slaughter as "certain people close to the BJP" were "involved in the trade of its meat".

"Some people close to the BJP are involved in the buffalo meat trade and that is why, they (Centre) are planning to allow the slaughter of buffaloes," she told a public meeting here.

Criticising cow vigilantism, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo claimed that even farmers were killed when found with the animals.

"The BJP has got only 29 percent of the votes, but they are trying to bulldoze the entire people. Who are they to decide what one will eat? Who are they to decide what one will wear? It is a matter of personal choice," she said.

Earlier this week, Banerjee had denounced the Centre's notification banning the sale and purchase of cattle at animal markets for slaughter, saying it was a "deliberate attempt to encroach upon the states' rights and destroy the federal structure".

She criticised the Modi government for the decline in the country's GDP growth rate and said she had voiced her concern when demonetisation was announced.

Banerjee also accused the Centre of "stopping the flow of funds" for various projects in the state, including ICDS, and said her government was running the scheme from its own fund.

"You will not find a humane government like ours anywhere in the world.

"We are working with lots of difficulties. If you do not think so, you can remove me. It will take me only a second to quit. I do not need anything," she said.

Slamming the BJP, the chief minister said, "They brandish swords on the roads (during Ram Navami processions) and try to engineer riots. The BJP is trying to borrow Lord Ram to import a culture which is alien to the people of Bengal. They know nothing about Bengal. They are not real Hindus."

She told the police to beat up those trying to engineer riots in the state, adding, "If any of their leaders comes from outside, I will take care of it."

Banerjee also announced a number of development projects for Hooghly district, including a medical college and a university.

She said a police commissionerate would also be set up in Chandannagar.