BJP says Jammu and Kashmir integral part of India,challengers will have to take refuge in Pakistan

Jammu: The BJP in Jammu and Kashmir said the state is an integral part of India and those who do not accept it will have to take refugee in Pakistan.

Party spokesperson Virender Gupta made the remarks after National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah dared the Centre to hoist the tricolour at Lal Chowk in Srinagar before unfurling it in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Gupta also asked Abdullah not to make "anti-national and unrealistic statements".

"Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and those who challenge it will have to take refuge in Pakistan," he said.

Abdullah had on Monday said, "They (Centre and BJP) are talking about raising the flag in PoK. I ask them first you go and raise the tricolour at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. They cannot even do that here and they are talking about PoK." He had also defended his earlier comment that PoK did not belong to India.