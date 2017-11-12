BJP office-bearers missing for 3 consecutive meetings will be removed, says Delhi party chief Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari has said party office-bearers keeping away from three consecutive meetings on Mondays without proper reasons will be removed from their posts.

He said efforts are being made to revive all departments and cells to strengthen the party and every office-bearer has been asked to attend Monday meetings. "Those found absent in three consecutive meetings without a valid reason will be removed from their post," Tiwari said, adding it applies to everyone, including him.

The Delhi BJP president, who chairs meetings of state unit office-bearers and different departments every Monday, said attendance registers will be maintained to keep a check on absentees. Attendance registers will be checked regularly and the rule will be strictly imposed, he said.

The move has come in view of complaints that many party office-bearers were not attending meetings regularly. "The meetings are very important as not only party policies and programmes are deliberated but tasks are given to all departments and cells which play a crucial role in connecting with different sections of society," he said.

The Delhi unit of the BJP has 19 departments and 12 cells