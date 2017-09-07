BJP MP Nalin Kumar Kateel threatens to shutdown Mangalore if police fails to release party supporters

Hours after BJP's Mangalore Chalo rally, where several party workers were detained, a video of an irate BJP MP Nalin Kumar Kateel threatening a police inspector of shutting down Mangalore over the arrest of senior leaders has come to the fore.

#EXCLUSIVE - Karnataka BJP MP Nalin Kumar Kateel's open threat to the Police. pic.twitter.com/aPTRYh7Onf — News18 (@CNNnews18) September 7, 2017

Kateel, is a BJP MP from Dakshina Kannada. In the video, he can be seen intimidating a police inspector at Kadri police station in Mangalore, as reported by CNN-News18.

The report further stated that the incident occurred around 3 pm. This was after the BJP rally "where Karnataka BJP president BS Yeddyurappa and a host of other leaders addressed a large gathering about the failing law and order situation in Karnataka."

As per a previous Firstpostarticle, thousands of party workers were seen gathered at Jyothi Circle in the city, holding the party's saffron flags and chanting slogans against the government.

"BJP cadres and senior party leaders, including state party chief BS Yeddyurappa, were detained by the police as they were marching towards Nehru Maidan (a sports ground in Mangalore) for a public meeting to condemn the alleged murders of party functionaries in the state," the article said.

Following the detainment, according to NDTV, protesters in Nehru Maidan broke police barricades and pushed against cops when they were stopped from leaving the venue. In the ensuing lathicharge, two workers were injured.

Kateel has been no stranger to controversy

As reported by Financial Express, this is not the first time Kateel has made open threats. In January 2017, the BJP MP had threatened to set an entire district on fire. Kateel had said that he would do so "if the police failed to arrest the accused in the murder of a BJP worker’s son Kartik Raj". A complaint was lodged against Kateel.

The BJP leader had later clarified that he did not want to disrupt the peace in the district. Instead, he wanted the police to catch the culprit at the earliest.

Furthermore, demanding arrests in the same murder case, on 3 January, Kateel was booked for delivering a provocative speech, as per The Indian Express. Kateel had delivered the speech in front of the Konaje police station in Dakshina Kannada during a protest, demanding the arrest of the culprits.