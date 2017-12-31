BJP MP Kirit Somaiya writes to BMC, alleges hookah parlours in Mumbai serve drugs

Mumbai: BJP MP Kirit Somaiya has written to the city civic body about some hookah parlours allegedly serving drugs in suburban Mulund.

In a letter addressed to the assistant commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Somaiya said he had received complaints of psychoactive drugs being served at three hookah parlours in the Mulund area.

"There should be a strict policy and action against such activities," the Lok Sabha member from Mumbai North-East constituency said in the letter issued on Saturday.

The BMC has cracked down on eateries and started razing unauthorised constructions after 14 lives were lost in a devastating blaze at a Mumbai pub on 29 December.

The fire brigade is trying to confirm whether flames from a fire stunt by a bartender, burning coal used for hookah, short circuit led to the tragedy.

The BMC on Saturday directed its officials to form teams to ensure that all the restaurants are fire safety compliant in view of the New Year celebrations.

Civic chief Ajoy Mehta, in a message to all assistant municipal commissioners and deputy commissioners of the BMC, said all zonal deputy commissioners and ward officers were requested to form a team comprising staff of building and factory departments, medical health officer and fire department staff.

The team will inspect all the restaurants in their respective wards and ensure that they are fire compliant, the message said.