BJP MP from Kairana Hukum Singh breathes his last at 79, Narendra Modi expresses condolences

India FP Staff Feb 03, 2018 22:54:59 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and member of Parliament (MP) from Kairana Hukum Singh passed away at the JP Hospital in Noida, ANI reported on Saturday. He was 79.

File image of BJP leader Hukum Singh. Image courtesy: News18

India TV reported that he had been undergoing treatment at the hospital for a month and that he had been facing breathing difficulties.

Last year, he had stirred up a major controversy by claiming that 346 families had to flee Kairana in Uttar Pradesh because of threats from a 'particular community' and also released a list of Hindus who had to leave the town. However, he later claimed that the exodus was not communal in nature.

After his death on Saturday, prominent political leaders expressed their condolences.


Published Date: Feb 03, 2018 22:54 PM | Updated Date: Feb 03, 2018 22:54 PM

Rembrandt and Mughal miniatures: A look into the master artist's interest in Shah Jahan, Aurangzeb



