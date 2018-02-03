BJP MP from Kairana Hukum Singh breathes his last at 79, Narendra Modi expresses condolences

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and member of Parliament (MP) from Kairana Hukum Singh passed away at the JP Hospital in Noida, ANI reported on Saturday. He was 79.

India TV reported that he had been undergoing treatment at the hospital for a month and that he had been facing breathing difficulties.

Last year, he had stirred up a major controversy by claiming that 346 families had to flee Kairana in Uttar Pradesh because of threats from a 'particular community' and also released a list of Hindus who had to leave the town. However, he later claimed that the exodus was not communal in nature.

After his death on Saturday, prominent political leaders expressed their condolences.

Anguished by the demise of MP and veteran leader from Uttar Pradesh, Shri Hukum Singh Ji. He served the people of UP with great diligence and worked for the welfare of farmers. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of grief. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 3, 2018

Deeply saddened at the demise of Shri Hukum Singh ji. My prayers are with the family in this hour of grief. May his soul rest in peace. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) February 3, 2018