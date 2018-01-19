Budget 2018
BJP leader moves Supreme Court seeking contempt proceedings against Rahul Gandhi for 'politicising' SC judges' rebellion

India PTI Jan 19, 2018 20:50:03 IST

New Delhi: A BJP leader on Friday moved the Supreme Court seeking suo motu contempt proceedings against Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for allegedly politicising the issues raised by the four senior-most judges at their unprecedented press conference last week.

File image of Rahul Gandhi. PTI

The petition was filed by advocate Ajay Agrawal, who contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election against Sonia Gandhi from Rae Bareli and lost.

In an unprecedented presser on 12 January, the four senior-most judges — Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph — had raised a litany of problems, including assigning of cases in the top court, and said there were certain issues afflicting the country's highest court.

After the presser, Gandhi had described the concerns expressed by the four judges as "extremely important".

Making a brief statement at a press conference, Gandhi had also said, Justice J Chelameswar's remark that democracy will not survive in the country unless the Supreme Court was preserved, was "extremely important" and that it needed to be "looked into carefully."

The plea filed by Agrawal, who has also been pursuing the politically sensitive Bofors case for over a decade, alleged that the statement of the Congress President can undermine the confidence of public in the judiciary


