BJP leader killing: UP police announce Rs 50, 000 reward for information on killers

Greater Noida: The inspector general of police (IGP), Meerut Division, has announced a reward of Rs

50,000 each for information on those involved in the killing of a BJP functionary and two others.

Former village head and local BJP leader Shiv Kumar Yadav, his body guard and his driver were shot dead in the Bisrakh area on 16 November.

Three people Arun Yadav, shooter Naresh and Dharamdutt Sharma have already been arrested in the case. The reward has been announced for information on Sunder Bhati's brother Sahdev and his nephew Anil Bhati, and shooters Amar, Pradeep and Sheru, who are at large, the police said.

Sundar Bhati's gang operates in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

The police and Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UPSTF) have launched a manhunt to arrest them.

Investigations have revealed Anil Bhati had provided the shooters and planned the attack on the BJP leader, the police said.