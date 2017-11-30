BJP demands President's Rule in Tripura, claims CPM has created 'atmosphere of terror' ahead of 2018 Assembly polls

Agartala: The BJP on Thursday demanded President's Rule in Tripura claiming that law and order has collapsed in the state.

The ruling CPM has unleashed violence to create an atmosphere of terror before the Assembly elections scheduled early in 2018, party’s state in-charge, Sunil Deodhar told a press conference.

"We have submitted a memorandum to the governor on Thursday demanding immediate imposition of President's Rule because law and order has collapsed in the state," he said.

He alleged that a BJP activist Gahur Hari Molsom was shot dead by suspected CPM miscreants in Bagma constituency in Gomati district on Wednesday.

"Earlier, at least five BJP activists were killed by CPM goons and many of our leaders and workers have escaped from such attacks," he said.

Those who raise the voice of dissent are being 0silenced and even journalists are not spared in this state ruled by Chief Minister Manik Sarkar, he said, adding, two journalists were murdered in the state, one in September and another in November.