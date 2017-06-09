BJP demands formation of peace committee to contain violence in Darjeeling

You are here:
Jun, 09 2017

Kolkata: The BJP on Thursday criticised the West Bengal government for failing to contain violence in the Darjeeling hills and demanded that a peace committee be formed to restore peace.

Representational image. AFP

"The TMC administration has completely failed to contain violence in the hills. There was no shut down or violence in the hills for the last three years. But, the TMC, which is trying to establish its own political hegemony in the hills, did everything to provoke violence and disturbance in the hills," BJP MP from Darjeeling SS Ahluwalia told PTI.

Ahluwalia questioned the reason behind deployment of the army when the entire state cabinet is present in the hills.

"When the entire state cabinet including the Chief Minister is present in the hills, why did the administration failed to control the situation? What was the reason behind deployment of Army? We will talk to the Union Home Ministry regarding the situation. We demand that a peace committee be formed immediately in the hills with GJM and state administration to restore peace and normalcy," he said.

Two columns of army were deployed in the restive Darjeeling town on Thursday after Gorkha Janmukti Morcha supporters clashed with the police, damaged police vehicles and set some of them ablaze while Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was holding a cabinet meeting there.


