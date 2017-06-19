BJP candidates elected unanimously as sarpanchs in Goa: Health minister Vishwajit Rane

Panaji: All the BJP supported candidates were elected unopposed as sarpanchs in Sattari taluka, a Congress stronghold.

State health minister Vishwajit Rane who recently joined BJP from Congress had fielded his panels for panchayat elections held on 11 June.

"We managed to get victory over all the panchayats and the best part is that today, all the 13 panchayats had sarpanch and deputy elected unopposed," he said.

Valpoi constituency which is a part of Sattari taluka and represented by Rane would be going for by-election soon as he has resigned as MLA to join BJP.

"This is first time that BJP has got hold over all the panchayats. Entire taluka is with BJP now," said Rane, whose father Pratapsinh Rane is a senior Congress leader and MLA in current legislative assembly.

"People of Sattari are determined to be with BJP during upcoming by-poll. They have seen work of the party and the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Rane said.