BITSAT 2018 to be conducted online at 50 centres from 16-31 May; get more info on www.bits-pilani.ac.in

Deemed to be a university, Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani will conduct its admission to integrated first-year BE (and B Pharm) programmes through BITSAT 2018 from 16-31 May. BITS Admission Test (BITSAT) is conducted every year across three BITS campuses in Pilani, Goa, and Hyderabad. BITSAT 2018 is slated to be conducted online at 50 test centres across India. The application form was available online on http://www.bits-pilani.ac.in/, with the last day of submission being 13 March (expired).

Check out other key details about the exam below:

Important Dates

Event Dates Application submission deadline 13 March, 2018 (expired) Application Correction facility 15-19 March, 2018 (expired) Allotment of Test Centres 21 March, 2018 (expired) Slot Booking 23 March- 5 April, 2018 Issue of Hall Ticket 12 April- 10 May, 2018 Online Exam 16 May- 31 May, 2018 Declaration of result in the form of score Immediately after completion of exam (will be displayed on the system) Announcement of Admission and wait lists 20 June, 2018 Application for admission based on 10+2 scores 1 May - 18 June, 2018

Eligibility for admission:

Candidate must have passed 10+2 in 2017 with minimum 75 percent marks in physics, chemistry and mathematics (B Pharm candidates can also have Biology in lieu of Mathematics)

Passed each of the above subjects individually with minimum 60 percent marks

Candidates appearing in their 10+2 exam in 2018 can also apply

Admission Process: Seats will be allotted purely based on the rank obtained by the candidate in the BITSAT 2018 entrance exam. Toppers of state and central boards are assured direct admission to a programme of their choice. They can, however, apply and appear for the entrance exam.

Application form: Candidates can fill the BITSAT application form online through the steps given below:

Registration : To register, the candidate will have to enter name, gender and date of birth (DOB). Also, a valid email id is required for registration.

: To register, the candidate will have to enter name, gender and date of birth (DOB). Also, a valid email id is required for registration. Filling of form : Enter personal, correspondence, and exam details. Also, select the exam centre (3 allowed). Upon successfully filling these details, note down the application number that is generated.

: Enter personal, correspondence, and exam details. Also, select the exam centre (3 allowed). Upon successfully filling these details, note down the application number that is generated. Uploading of photograph and signature in the prescribed format.

in the prescribed format. Payment of fees : The application fee is Rs 2,950 (Rs 2,450 for female candidates), which can be paid online and offline.

: The application fee is Rs 2,950 (Rs 2,450 for female candidates), which can be paid online and offline. Printing of form and payment receipt to complete the application process.

Exam pattern: The question paper will include a total of 150 multiple-choice questions that have to be answered in 3 hours. Also, the paper will have four parts:

Part I – Physics (40 questions)

Part II – Chemistry (40)

Part III – English Proficiency (15) + Logical Reasoning (10)

Part IV – Mathematics (Biology for B Pharma) (45)

Three (3) marks will be awarded for the correct answer, while there is a penalty of 1 mark for a wrong attempt. During the exam, candidates can skip a question, and come back to answer it as there is no time limit for any of the sections. If a candidate answers all 150 questions without skipping, and there is time left, the candidate has the option of answering 12 extra questions.

Slot Booking and Hall Ticket Generation: Candidates who successfully fill the form, have to participate in slot booking process, following which hall ticket/admit cards will be issued. Slots will be issued on first-come, first-serve basis, so it is recommended to not wait for too long.

To initiate the BISAT slot booking process and also to download the BITSAT Admit Card, the candidate has to log-in using following credentials: BITSAT application number, gender, DOB and email id.

BITSAT Result can be viewed immediately after the test is over, as the system will display the total number of correct and incorrect attempts, and also the score. The result will also be available on the BITS admission website on the next day of the exam.

The merit list will be prepared based on scores obtained by candidates in the entrance exam. If two or more candidates score same marks, following sequence of priority will be followed:

Candidate with higher marks in mathematics (biology for B Pharma) will be preferred. If there is a tie, chemistry marks will be used Finally, PCM/PCB (for B Pharm) marks in 10+2 will be used to break the deadlock.

If you would like to know more or have any doubts, help is available at our Q&A platform.