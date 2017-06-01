Army chief Bipin Rawat's views on Kashmir mirror all that is wrong with Modi govt: CPM

New Delhi: The Indian army chief's views on Jammu and Kashmir "exemplifies all that is wrong with the way the Modi government is dealing with the situation there", the CPM has said.

In an editorial titled "Damaging the Army's Image", the CPM journal People's Democracy pulled up general Bipin Rawat over an army major's decision to tie a Kashmiri civilian to his jeep to act as a human shield.

Army chief Rawat, had in a recent interview, defended major Nitin Gogoi's action, and also given him a commendation even while an enquiry into the widely criticised action was being held.

"The army chief, by commending this act, has let down the high professional standards of the army," the editorial said.

"Some former serving generals of the Army have decried the use of the civilian as a human shield. They have correctly pointed out that the Army cannot treat its own people in such a manner."

The Communist Party of India-Marxist said general Rawat was reflecting the views of the Modi government "which seeks to suppress the people of Kashmir, who are voicing their political protest, through the sole reliance on use of force.

"Not only the people of Kashmir but the army itself will suffer irreparable damage due to the government's blind adherence to the use of coercive force against the civilian population."