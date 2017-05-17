Bihar to declare Class 12 Science and Commerce results; check your grades on biharboard.ac.in

The Bihar state government will announce results for Class XII board examinations in the Intermediate Science and Commerce streams on Wednesday, and students will be able to check their grades online on the official website.

The results will be put up on the official Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) website, www.biharboard.ac.in. Students have been advised to keep all relevant candidate information like roll numbers ready to avoid delays.

Class XII exams in Bihar were held in the month of February, and they concluded on 25 February. Over 13 lakh students had appeared for the exams.

Earlier, an agitation by Bihar school teachers who were demanding better pay and service conditions forced a delay in evaluation of answer sheets. This had prompted fears that the results may also be delayed, but the issue was resolved, and the results are ready to be published.

A report in Hindustan Times earlier this month quoted Bihar board chairperson Anand Kishor as saying that evaluators have nearly made up for the delays, and results would be declared as per schedule. "Despite a lot of problems during the start of the evaluation process, we have made up for the lost time and hope to publish results by May-end," Kishor had said.