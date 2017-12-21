Bihar boiler blast: Five labourers killed, nine others injured at sugar mill in Gopalganj district

At least five labourers were killed and nine others were injured in Bihar's Gopalganj district on Wednesday after an explosion ripped a boiler at Sasamusa sugar mill, said media reports.

According to The Indian Express, the mill owner has been arrested. Nine critically injured workers sustained more than 90 percent burn injuries, Gopalganj district government hospital superintendent Shashikant Mishra said.

According to ABP News, the death toll is likely to mount as many workers are still trapped inside the mill.

Work was in full swing when the boiler exploded, causing serious burn injuries to workers. Initial reports suggest the boiler exploded due to overheating. At least 100 workers were on duty at the time of the incident.

Relatives of one of the dead workers told News18 that the owner of the mill ignored timely inspection of boiler by engineers and kept the mill running.

On 1 November, in a massive explosion at the state-run power giant NTPC's Unchahar plant in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli district, 43 were killed and over 100 were injured, The News Indian Express had reported.

The explosion took place in a 500 MW boiler unit on the Lucknow-Allahabad highway. Many were trapped when the fire erupted in the boiler and a huge ball of dust rose after the blast, making the rescue operations difficult.

The Centre had ordered a probe by the NTPC's executive director into the incident, while the state administration ordered a magisterial probe.

The National Human Rights Commission had issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government over the deaths.

With inputs from agencies