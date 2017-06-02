You are here:
Bihar teen arrested for posting 'Pakistan Zindabad' on Facebook

IndiaIANSJun, 02 2017 14:50:48 IST

Patna: A 15-year-old boy was arrested in Bihar's Kishanganj district for allegedly posting a pro-Pakistan slogan on social media, police on Friday said.

Representational image. PTI

Acting on a complaint, the district police arrested Afsar Khan for posting the slogan "Pakistan Zindabad" on his Facebook account along with his photograph.

Additional superintendent of police, Kishanganj, Rajiv Mishra, said that locals approached the police and demanded action against the teen.

Some even demanded his arrest for "hurting people's sentiments", he added.


Published Date: Jun 02, 2017 02:50 pm | Updated Date: Jun 02, 2017 02:50 pm

