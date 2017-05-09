Bihar storm: At least 15 persons killed in squall, hundreds rendered homeless

Patna: At least 15 persons were killed in squall in Bihar, say officials. Hundreds rendered homeless, and property worth lakhs of rupees destroyed on Tuesday when a storm hit several districts of Bihar, officials said. Road transport and electricity supply too was hit.

High-velocity winds and heavy rain hit Patna, Gaya, Aurangabad, Darbhanga, Jehanabad, Lakhisarai and Munger districts, severely affecting normal life, Disaster Management Department Principal Secretary Prataya Amrit said.

State Disaster Management Authority officials said high-velocity winds hit electricity supply in Patna and other districts as well.

"So far, reports from different districts have confirmed six deaths," Amrit said.

In Aurangabad, farmer Ramadhar Singh was killed when struck by lightning. Farmer Bindeshwar Yadav died in a similar fashion in Darbhanga. Besides, two persons were killed in Lakhisarai, and one each in Munger and Samastipur.

Movement of vehicles in the affected districts was severely hit as uprooted trees and fallen electricity poles blocked roads.

However, the unexpected storm provided much needed relief to people from the scorching heat, with weather becoming pleasant in Patna and other districts due to a resultant dip in the mercury.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar announced payment of Rs 4 lakh to each of the bereaved families. Officials were assigned the task to disburse the compensation among those affected.

With inputs from agencies