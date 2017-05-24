You are here:
  3. Bihar: Seven patients die in Patna hospital after strike by junior doctors

IndiaIANSMay, 24 2017 13:57:47 IST
 

Patna: At least seven patients at the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) died on Wednesday due to lack of treatment following a flash strike by junior doctors that started after midnight, officials said.

Representational image. Reuters

The doctors have threatened to stay away from work for 24 hours if action was not taken against police officials who lathicharged them a few days back injuring some of them.

"Seven critical patients died due to lack of treatment following the strike by PMCH junior doctors on Wednesday morning which has badly hit emergency and OPD services," an official said.


