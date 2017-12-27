Bihar Police Constable recruitment 2017: Results likely to be declared today, check on csbc.bih.nic.in

The results of the Bihar Police constable examination is likely to be declared by the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) on Wednesday, reported Live Hindustan. Candidates can check their results on csbc.bih.nic.in

Here's how you can access your results:

Step one: Go to CSBC website

Step two: Click on the Bihar Constable Written Exam Result notification.

Step three: Enter your roll number and password in the space provided.

Step four: Click on Submit.

Step five: View and download the result.

However, as there has been no official confirmation on the date of announcement, students are requested to constantly keep checking the website.

The examination for selecting candidates for 9900 posts were conducted between 15 and 22 October 2017, which was attempted by over 11 lakh candidates, reported NDTV.

The candidates who have passed the written examination will need to pass another round of examination called the Physical Evaluation Test (PET), reported Jansatta. According to the report, PET carries a total of 100 marks and will test the physical fitness of the candidates. The final merit list of candidates will be prepared based on the results of the PET.