Bihar: Naxals attack Masudan Railway Station, abduct 5 employees after torching property

Naxals in Bihar attacked the Masudan Railway Station late on Tuesday and burned down station property, according to media reports.
Five railway employees have also been abducted by the suspects, reports say.
Naxals attacked the Masudan Railway station in Bihar, burnt down the communication room and abducted 5 railways employees.
Naxals attacked Masudan Railway Station, late last night & torched station property.
The assistant station master is among the abducted employees, ANI reported.
2 officials, including Assistant Station Master, abducted.
Published Date: Dec 20, 2017 08:21 am | Updated Date: Dec 20, 2017 08:21 am