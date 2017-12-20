Bihar: Naxals attack Masudan Railway Station, abduct 5 employees after torching property

Naxals in Bihar attacked the Masudan Railway Station late on Tuesday and burned down station property, according to media reports.

Five railway employees have also been abducted by the suspects, reports say.

The assistant station master is among the abducted employees, ANI reported.

