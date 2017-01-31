Bihar: Naxalites kill construction manager in Jamui district to discourage government projects

A construction company employee was brutally murdered in Bihar's Jamui district in the early hours of Tuesday morning, reports said.

According to a News18report, Naxalites slit the throat of the victim at Belkhadi village in Jamui's Chakai thana area.

Maoist behead construction firm staffer in Jamui District of Bihar after he allegedly refused to pay up extortion money pic.twitter.com/a5qmFYRRI2 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) January 31, 2017

Although the actual reason behind the murder is not known yet, it is believed that the Maoists may have murdered the victim after the construction company refused to pay extortion money to them, reports said.

According to a UNIreport, 20 Naxalites raided the base camp of the private road construction company at Belkhadi village and took one of its employees Sanjay Pandey (37) captive at gunpoint. The Maoists killed him later by slitting open his throat near the base camp of the company. Times Now pointed out that the construction manager was likely to be killed to discourage companies from working on government projects in the area.

The Naxalites, who are suspected to belong to the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) outfit, left a note next to the dead body of the victim, which stated that similar punishment will be given to all those working with the police in government projects.

The Communist Party of India (Maoist) was formed in September 2004 with the merger of two ultra-left groups, the Andhra Pradesh-based People's War Group and the Jharkhand-based Maoist Communist Centre.

UNI added that the road construction company was building a road between Harni and Kechua in the area. The police is further investigation the incident, and the body has been sent for postmortem.

According to data from the Ministry of Home Affairs as cited in a Livemint report, the number of deaths due to Left Wing Extremism in Bihar went up from 17 in 2015 to 28 in 2016; in Jharkhand from 55 to 84 and in Chhattisgarh from 96 to 105.

According to home ministry documents, “Between 2010 and 2015 more than 2,000 civilians and 800 security personnel had been killed by Maoists in various parts of India,” the report said adding that most victims were suspected to be "police informers".

Though the influence of Naxalism has reduced over the last few years, it continues to affect Jharkhand, Chattisgarh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra, and parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.