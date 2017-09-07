Bihar journalist Pankaj Mishra shot by two bikers in Arwal, days after Gauri Lankesh's murder; one arrested

Pankaj Mishra, a journalist working for Hindi newspaper Rashtriya Sahara was shot by two bikers on Thursday in the Arwal district of Bihar. Out of the two assailants, one has already been arrested, said Dilip Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Arwal.

Kumar told ANI that personal animosity could be the motive behind the murder.

#UPDATE One accused who shot journalist Pankaj Mishra has been arrested. It is a case of personal enmity: Dilip Kumar, SP Arwal #Bihar — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2017

Mishra has been shifted to Patna Medical College and his condition is critical, NDTV reported. This shooting comes only two days after the killing of Kannada journalist Gauri Lankesh near her Bengaluru residence. Lankesh was also shot by unidentified bikers right outside her house. Mishra was attacked by bikers while he was going back home from a bank, The Quint reported. According to reports, Mishra had Rs 1 lakh cash with him which was robbed as well. After taking two bullets on his back, Mishra fell on the spot, the report said, adding that onlookers took the victim to the hospital. Police also reached the spot along with Kumar's family and registered a case against two unknown assailants.