Bihar floods: Victims steal fodder to save cattle, many of which are dying of hunger

Patna: Angry and desperate flood victims in Bihar's Darbhanga district on Thursday looted cattle-feed from a truck on the road to save their cattle, many of which have died of hunger, police said.

A group of flood victims looted cattle-feed from a truck near Ekmi Chowk under Bahadurpur police station.

According to the local people, flood victims looted the truck in the presence of police.

Police station in-charge RN Singh has confirmed the incident and said that an investigation would be conducted into this matter.

The action has rung alarm bells at state capital Patna, as this incident has exposed the ground realities in the flood affected districts, where flood victims are struggling to save their cattle, mostly cows and buffaloes.

With standing crops fully submerged in the flood waters, destruction of green cover and the stored cattle-feed being washed away, flood victims are desperate to save their cattle.

During the last week, angry mobs of flood victims have attacked government officials, held violent protests and blocked roads over insufficient relief provided to them.

The death toll due to the floods in the state currently stands at 379. More than 1,61,67 people have been affected by the floods in 19 districts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the flood-affected areas in the state to take stock of the situation on 26 August.