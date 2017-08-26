Bihar floods: Narendra Modi, Nitish Kumar conduct survey of affected districts; death toll rises to 418

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted an aerial survey of flood-hit districts in Bihar on Saturday and reviewed the situation, officials said.

Modi — along with Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi — conducted the survey of Kishanganj, Purnea, Katihar and Araria districts of Seemanchal region.

The aerial survey took nearly 50 minutes as the leaders took stock of the situation, an official of Bihar's disaster management department said.

Following the survey, Modi met top central and state officials along with Nitish Kumar and Sushil Modi, at the conference hall of Chunapur airport in Purnea to review aid management.

Earlier, Modi was received by Nitish Kumar and Sushil Kumar Modi at the Purnea airport.

The death toll due to floods in Bihar stands at 418 in 19 districts.