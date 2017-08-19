Bihar floods: Death toll rises to 153 as situation worsens; over one crore people affected

Patna: With floods claiming 34 more lives Bihar in the last 24 hours, the death toll in the state rose to 153 on Friday, officials said. The flood situation remains grim in 15 districts, affecting millions.

A Bihar Disaster Management Department official said a total of 108 lakh people spread over 1,688 panchayats had been affected by the floods.

According to an official release, the floods have claimed 153 lives.

The highest number of 30 deaths have been reported from the worst-hit Araria district, followed by 23 in West Champaran district, 13 in Sitamarhi and 11 each in Supaul, Kishanganj and East Champaran districts.

Officials said 4,64,610 people have been evacuated to safer places by the army and other rescued teams during the last five days. The government has set up 1,289 relief camps in the flood-hit district where a total of 3,92,654 people have taken shelter.

With major rivers in spate and breaching banks, inundating fresh areas and displacing thousands since Thursday night, houses have been destroyed, buildings damaged and bridges and roads besides standing crops worth crores of rupees have been severely hit.

An official said there was little hope of the situation improving in the coming days.