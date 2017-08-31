Bihar Floods: Death toll rests at 514 as situation improves across state

Patna: The flood situation in Bihar showed further signs of improvement on Thursday with water receding from several areas, allowing people to return to their homes.

The number of deluge-related fatalities remained unchanged at 514, with no fresh death reported from the 19 flood-hit districts.

Though the 116 relief camps continued functioning on Thursday, the number of people staying there dwindled to 61,495 as compared to 1.38 lakh on Wednesday, a state Disaster Management Department report said.

A total of 445 community kitchens were functional on Thursday in which 1.68 lakh people took food, it said.

Meanwhile, helping hands for the marooned people of Bihar continued pouring in too.

Bollywood star Aamir Khan has sent a cheque of Rs 25 lakh on behalf of his film production company, Aamir Khan Productions Ltd, an official statement said.

BJP Rajya Sabha member CP Thakur donated Rs 20 lakh from his MPLAD fund for relief work in Sahebganj and Paru blocks of Muzaffarpur.

Several other MLAs and former legislators also contributed to the flood relief work.