Bihar Floods: Death toll rests at 514 as situation improves across state

Patna: The flood situation continued to improve in Bihar with no fresh casualty in the past 24 hours and the number of relief camps reduced to half at 54.

The toll in this year's stands at 514 for the past three days, the state's disaster management department said in a release.

The water level is receding at several places much to the relief of the affected people, it said.

The relief camps have come down to 54 from 107 reported on Friday, the department said.

The number of people taking shelter at relief camps too has come down to 25,383 against 57,109 on Friday and 1.10 lakh people were given cooked food at 272 community kitchens against 1.20 lakh people having food at 318 community kitchens till 24 hours ago.

Meanwhile, donations worth Rs 43.03 lakh were made in the Chief Minister's Relief Fund on Friday. State Rural Works Minister Shailesh Kumar handed over a cheque for Rs 1.01 lakh to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Shailesh Kumar also gave a cheque of Rs 15 lakh on behalf of his department in the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

The chief minister thanked persons and organisations for their donations for relief and rehabilitation works for the flood-affected people and implored them to be more sensitive towards them.

As many as 1.71 crore people spread across 19 districts of Bihar have been hit by this year's flood.