Bihar floods: Death toll reaches 418; over 1.67 crore affected in 19 districts

Patna: The flood situation in Bihar worsened on Friday with the toll mounting to 418, with 1.67 crore people in 19 districts being affected by the deluge.

The flood waters, however, have receded in some places, prompting many to return to their homes. The number of relief camps also dropped to 368 from 624, in which 1.59 lakh people were staying, a release by disaster management department said.

Araria district alone accounted for 87 deaths followed by Sitamarhi 43, Katihar 40, West Champaran 36, East Champaran 32, Madhubani 28, Darbhanga 26, Kishanganj 24, Madhepura 22, Gopalganj 20, Supual 16, Purnea nine, Saharsa eight; Khagaria, Saran and Muzaffarpur seven each, Sheohar four and Samastipur two. No deaths were reported from Siwan district, it said.

A total of 3.54 lakh people had food in 1,403 community kitchens operational in the marooned areas of Bihar, the release said.

A total of 28 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams comprising 1,152 personnel with 118 boats are taking part in rescue and relief operations, it said.

Apart from NDRF, 16 teams of the State Disaster Response Force comprising 466 personnel are helping people in the flood-hit areas with the help of 92 boats.

A total of 630 army personnel in seven teams are assisting in relief and rescue operations with 70 boats, the release eadded.