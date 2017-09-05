Bihar flood situation shows further sign of recovery; over 11,000 still displaced

Patna: The flood situation in Bihar showed further signs of improvement on Tuesday as water receded in several places and people continued to return to their homes.

Disaster management department said 187 blocks and 2371 panchayats in 19 Bihar districts are still affected forcing 11,583 people to remain in 34 relief camps. The toll in the devastation remained at 514.

The department said 1,20,659 beneficiaries received flood assistance of Rs 6000 in their bank accounts from the

Bihar government during the day to meet their immediate household needs.

So far, a total of 7,25,517 beneficiaries have got the amount of assistance totalling Rs 535.31 crore so far, a statement from state Disaster Management department said.

The government is giving away Rs 6,000 to each flood affected family for food and gratuitous relief.

A total of 50,898 people were served food at 111 community kitchens, it said.

Meanwhile, donations kept pouring in the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) for flood victims. Representatives of oil companies including those from ONGC, BPCL,HPCH, GAIL and NRL handed over a cheque of Rs 15 crore to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for flood relief, an official statement said.

Deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi was present at the time.

Building Construction department minister Maheshwar Hazari gave a cheque of Rs 1.50 lakh to the CM for flood works while JD(U) MLC Gulam Rasool Balyawi handed over an amount of Rs 1.10 lakh.