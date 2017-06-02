Bihar Class 12th results 2017: Topper Ganesh Kumar arrested after BSEB chairman files FIR

In a dramatic turn of events, Bihar Class XII 2017 Intermediate Examination arts topper Ganesh Kumar was arrested after Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) chairman Anand Kishore filed a FIR on Friday.

In a hurriedly-called press conference, Kishore said BSEB would be filing a FIR on Friday night and would expect his arrest soon. The board has withheld Ganesh's Class X Matriculation results as well.

Kishore alleged that Kumar had used forged documents to appear for the exam to hide his actual age for getting benefits.

The BSEB chairman said that Kumar's actual age was 42, and not 24 as was claimed and documented in his 10th mark sheet.

Kishore, however, came in defence of the examiners who checked Kumar's copies. "His answer sheet was perfect. Even an expert had a second look. There was no error in copies. Still we are probing from all angles," he said.

Kumar, who appeared for the board exams at Ramnandan Singh Jagdip Narayan High school in Samastipur's Chhakhabib village, came under the spotlight after the declaration of results on 30 May when he was found to have scored 82.6 percent.

His sudden disappearance, choice of subjects—music and home science—raised suspicion among officials. After a number of media reports indicated his ineligibility, the BSEB was forced to investigate into the matter.

However, the same BSEB had defended Kumar on Thursday after media reports highlighted his questionable intelligence.

Following the controversy, Kumar's school had also cancelled a function to felicitate him.

For now, the initially-declared second topper in arts has been declared the BSEB topper for 2017.

Kumar, who hails from Giridih in Jharkhand, claimed he had come to the village in search of livelihood some years ago and had taken admission in the school after some people asked him to do so. However, the school claimed that it was Kumar's decision to take admission in the school.

After the results were declared on Tuesday, a whopping 64 percent of candidates were found to have failed the board exams.

A similar discrepancy in Class XII result evaluation was also found in 2016 when the then Class XII state topper, Ruby Rai, said "prodigal science" is about cooking.