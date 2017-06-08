Bihar Class 12th Results 2017: Students go on strike over mass failure

Patna: Train and road services were hit in Bihar on Thursday as student organisations affiliated to Left parties went on strike to protest the large-scale failure of Class XII students in the state board exams.

"Hundreds of students with flags and banners in their hands forcibly stopped trains in Ara, Patna, Vaishali, Begusarai, Jehanabad and Gaya districts," a police officer said.

Road traffic was also disrupted at several places as agitating students blocked national and state highways, the officer said.

The strike, supported by the Communist Party of India, comes 10 days after over eight lakh students failed in the Class XII exams conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB).

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has assured that the failed students could apply online for re-evaluation or verification of their answer sheets.

These results would be out within a month. He has also promised the BSEB will hold compartmental exams soon.