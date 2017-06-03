Bihar Class 12th results 2017: BSEB chairman served show cause notice after topper arrested for fraud

Bihar education minister Ashok Chaudhary has served a show cause notice to Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) chairman Anand Kishore, a day after Bihar Intermediate Examination arts topper Ganesh Kumar was arrested for forging documents to conceal his original date of birth.

Kishore and Chaudhary have come under fire for the entire result controversy. Patna police, on the basis of confessions made by Ganesh, has been conducting raids at several places since Saturday morning to nab those who helped him in arranging these forged documents.

Meanwhile, only a year after the infamous Ruby Rai scam, the latest result fiasco has turned into a weapon for the Opposition Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) to attack Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government with.

Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi has demanded the removal of Chaudhary from the cabinet, accusing him of failing to check corrupt practices in the departments and examination bodies. Chaudhary is also the president of the state Congress committee.

"Chaudhary tried to defend Ganesh Kumar and gave him full marks. Even his caste was used to defend the failure of the system. Nitish Kumar always talks about Bihari pride. But doesn't he know that such scams are defaming Bihar? Who is responsible for this?" he asked.

The largest coalition partner in the Bihar government, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), already under attack for the alleged involvement of its leader Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family in various benami transactions, has also attacked the education department. The RJD said that it was the failure of the system but it chose to target Kishore instead of Chaudhary.

RJD spokesperson Shakti Yadav blamed BSEB for the failure and demanded the removal of Kishore. "People’s faith in the examination system has dipped to the lowest level. Perception is very important. It can only be restored by taking some tough actions," he said.

Even chief minister Nitish Kumar's party Janta Dal United, JD(U), accepted the fact that exam fraud in the last two years has dented the popularity of the the state government.

JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar accused Kishore of not providing correct information to the government about the facts related to the topper. He lashed out at him for going to the media and not informing the government.​