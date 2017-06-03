Bihar Class 12th results 2017: BJP demands Nitish Kumar's resignation after topper arrested for fraud

Patna: Bihar BJP on Saturday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on moral grounds because of the re-run of topper scam for the second year in plus two examination in the state.

Along with the chief minister, the state education minister Ashok Choudhary should also resign, state BJP chief Nityanand Rai told reporters.

Asked if the party would initiate action against Samastipur district BJP leader Jawahar Prasad Singh who is the founding secretary of the school from where the dubious topper Ganesh Kumar appeared in the plus two examination, Rai said "I am not aware if he (Singh) is still associated with the party."

He, however, said the party favoured action against culprits irrespective of any consideration.

Singh unsuccessfully contested Bihar Assembly election on BJP ticket from Kalyanpur seat in Samastipur in 1985 and 1990.