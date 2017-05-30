Bihar BSEB Class 12th intermediate board exam 2017 results to be declared today: Check your grades at biharboard.ac.in

The Bihar State Education Board (BSEB) is likely to announce the Class XII Intermediate examination results for Arts, Commerce and Science stream on Tuesday. Students can access their results on the official website: biharboard.ac.in.

Though there has been no official confirmation from the board, BSEB chairman Anand Kishor told NDTV to expect the result by 30 May.

Nearly 12 lakh candidates from Arts, Commerce and Science gave the Intermediate examination in 2017.

The Class XII exams were conducted from 1 to 8 March 2017 across different centres in Bihar.

Steps to obtain result:

Go to the official website biharboard.ac.in

Go to Results tab

Click on 'Class XII'. The page will be redirected to another website.

Fill seat number, mobile number, candidate name and email id in the form. Click Go.

Download the results and take a print copy for future reference.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.​