Bihar BSEB Class 12th board exam results 2017 declared: Check your grades on biharboard.ac.in

The Bihar State Education Board (BSEB) has declared the Class XII Intermediate examination results for arts, commerce and science stream on Tuesday. Students can access their results on the official website: biharboard.ac.in.

The Class XII exams were conducted from 1 to 8 March 2017 across different centres in Bihar.

Nearly 12 lakh candidates from Arts, Commerce and Science gave the Intermediate examination this year. The results have been delayed due to a 15-day strike by teachers and then to the inclusion of wrong answers in the model answers supplied to the teachers for evaluation. As a result, most universities extended their application deadline.

Steps to check the results:

Go to the official website: biharboard.ac.in

Go to Results tab

Click on 'Class XII'. The page will be redirected to another website.

Fill seat number, mobile number, candidate name and email id in the form. Click Go.

Download the results and take a print copy for future reference.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.