Bihar Board BSEB Class 10th exam results 2017 likely to be announced on 20 June; check biharboard.ac.in for grades

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to declare its Class X matriculation exam results on 20 June.

The Bihar board conducted Class X exams from 1 March to 8 March, 2017, and more than 15 lakh students appeared for it, according to a report on News18.

Once declared, the board examination results will be available on the official BSEB website, biharboard.ac.in.

Steps to obtain results:

Log on to the official result website, biharboard.ac.in.

Click on Bihar Board Class 10 matriculation results 2017.

Enter your roll number and click 'submit' to check your detailed grades.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

The Bihar Board Class X Supplementary results also will be released in the month of June.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.