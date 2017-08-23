Bihar Board BSEB Class 10 compartmental result 2017 declared; check grades at biharboard.ac.in

The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) declared the results for the matriculation Class X Compartmental Exam Results 2017 on Wednesday. Students who have appeared for the exam can check the grades from the official website: biharboard.ac.in.

The exam was conducted for the students who were not able to qualify for higher studies after the matric exams.

A total of 2,34,244 students appeared for the exams which were conducted from 21 July to 31 July across 327 centres in the country, according to a report by The Hindustan Times. The report also states that the pass percentage this year (64.53 percent) was significantly higher than last year (27.59 percent).

The Indian Express reported that there were 94,665 male and 1,38,688 female candidates who appeared for the BSEB Class X compartment exam this year. Among them, 1,49,703 students passed the exam.

The results for the main exam were declared on 23 June this year in which about 8,61,000 had failed even after being granted eight grace marks.

Steps to check the result: